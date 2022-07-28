21-Year-Old Ketchikan Man Arrested on California Extradition Warrant in Carjacking Case





On Wednesday after being contacted by the Imperial County Sheriff’s office in California informing troopers that 21-year-old Joseph Romero of Ketchikan had an $50,000 extraditable warrant for probation violation in a Carjacking case, troopers made contact with Romero at his status hearing.

A little over a year ago Romero was arrested for felony theft and possession of a controlled substance. When he failed to appear for arraignment the Ketchikan court, the court issued a warrant for his arrest. Approximately four weeks ago Romero was picked up on the warrant in the Anchorage area.

Romero was taken into custody by troopers assigned to the Palmer Judicial Services on the extraditable warrant. He was transported and remanded to the Goose Creek Correctional Center on the warrant to await arraignment and extradition to California.



