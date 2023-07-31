21-Year-Old Man Arrested for Terroristic Threat Involving Firearm at Tanana Fair

Alaska State Troopers made a Terror Threat II arrest at the Fairgrounds on College Road late Friday night AST reported.
Troopers were alerted to a terroristic threat involving a firearm at the Tanana Fair and responded to the location at 10:40 pm Friday night.
The fairgrounds were evacuated and an investigation was immediately initiated.
Following the investigation, 21-year-old Zackary Curtis was taken into custody and charged with Terror Threat II and Misconduct involving a Firearm IV.
Curtis was transported to the Fairbank Correctional Center where he was remanded on his charges.
No one was injured in the incident.