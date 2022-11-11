21-Year-old Polu Pleads Guilty to 2018 Murder





(Anchorage, AK) – Wednesday, 21-year-old Luimariamofoa Polu entered a plea of guilty to murder in the second degree for the murder of 15-year-old Raynaldo Khotesouvan on July 20, 2018, in Anchorage.

Polu, who was 16-years-old at the time of the murder, was charged as an adult for the crime. Polu admitted to the facts contained in the charging document filed by the State on July 21, 2018. This incident stemmed from a verbal argument between two groups of young men that escalated into a fist fight and eventually gunshots on a street in Mountain View.

Polu is in the custody of the Department of Corrections. He is scheduled to be sentenced by Anchorage Superior Court Judge Andrew Peterson on March 10, 2023.



