22-Year-old Jalen Minock Convicted of Attempted Murder, Robbery, Assault in Russian Mission





(Kotzebue, AK) – On March 28, 2023, 22-year-old Jalen Minock, of Russian Mission, was convicted by a jury in Bethel Superior Court of one count of attempted murder in the first degree, one count of robbery in the first degree, one count of misconduct involving weapons in the second degree, and 11 counts of assault in the third degree.

The convictions stemmed from Minock’s participation in a violent series of events in Russian Mission on July 28, 2021, where Minock and his two co-defendants attempted to rob another Russian Mission resident. During the robbery attempt, the man was shot with shotguns twice. The co-defendants later fired shotguns at a house where they believed the man was hiding. Inside the house were three adults and seven juveniles who took cover inside a bedroom.

Following the verdicts, Minock was remanded into the custody of the Department of Corrections, where he will be held without bail pending a sentencing hearing scheduled for Sept. 15, 2023, before Judge Terrence Haas. Minock faces a sentence of up to 99 years for the attempted murder count and up to 32 additional years for the other 13 counts.

The prosecution was led by Assistant Attorney General Samuel Vandergaw, from the Office of Special Prosecutions, the Rural Unit that focuses on violent crimes.



