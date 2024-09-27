22-Year-Old Kivelina Man Dies in ATV Rollover Wednesday Morning





Alaska State Troopers were notified at 6:54 am on Wednesday of a serious ATV accident in the community of Kivelina.

First responders report that they discovered 22-year-old Larry Swan unresponsive and not breathing in a ditch where he was thrown after rolling his ATV.

Swan was transported to the local clinic, but was declared deceased there.

Ther victim was not wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.

According to the report, Swam’s next of kin were at the scene. His remains were turned over to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy.



