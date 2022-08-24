22-Year-Old Platinum Man in Custody on Murder Charges following Monday Shooting





AST reports that the body of a Platinum man has been turned over to the State Medical Examiner’s office for autopsy after a violent incident in Platinum on Monday.

Troopers received a call that the victim, 59-year-old Vincent Beaver was found in his home on Monday. Troopers responded to the location and opened an investigation that found that Beaver had died of a gunshot wound.

As the investigation continued, AST found that Beaver was shot by 22-year-old Nathan Small during a dispute.

Small was taken into custody and charged with Murder I on Monday evening. He was transported to Bethel and remanded to the Yukon-Kuskokwim Correctional Center.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.



