23 new cases of COVID-19 in Alaska; 21 resident, 2 nonresident

June 20, 2020 ANCHORAGE — The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) today announced 23 new cases of COVID-19 in Alaska; 21 are residents of nine communities: Anchorage (7), Fairbanks (4), North Pole (3), Sitka (2), Big Lake (1), Eagle River (1), Homer (1), Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area (1) and Southern Kenai Peninsula (1). This brings the total number of Alaska cases to 743.
Two new nonresident cases were also identified in:
A third nonresident case from June 18 was also added to the data dashboard today. This brings the total number of nonresident cases to 104.
Of the new Alaska cases, 13 are male and eight are female. Two are aged 10-19; three are aged 20-29; five are aged 30-39; five are aged 40-49; two are aged 50-59; two are aged 60-69; and two are aged 70-79. There have been a total of 61 hospitalizations and 12 deaths with one new hospitalization and no new deaths reported yesterday. Recovered cases now total 464, with seven new recovered cases recorded yesterday. A total of 86,918 tests have been conducted.
This report reflects data from 12:00 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on June 19 that posted at noon today on the Alaska Coronavirus Response Hub. Alaska Coronavirus Response Hub. Also note that upon further investigation and interviews, data points for cases – such as the date and residence – may on occasion change on the data dashboard after they are announced.
