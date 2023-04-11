26-Year -Old Suspect Arrested on Armed Robbery/Weapons Charges following a Downtown Incident Sunday





Anchorage patrol officers responded to the scene at 6th Avenue and F Street during the early morning hours on Sunday after a report of an attempted armed robbery.

When they arrived in the area, they were flagged down by several individuals who reported a male suspect discharging a weapon nearby.

The initial callers reported that a suspect approached them demanding money. When they refused, the suspect pulled out a handgun. The two men ran from the area fearing they would be shot. As they were running away the suspect discharged his weapon. Once they were at a safe distance, they called the incident in to police.

Armed with a description, patrol officers would zero in on the suspect at West 7th Avenue and E Street. Officers issued commands to the suspect who slowly complied. Officers reported that he appeared intoxicated.

The suspect, now identified as 26-year-old Anthony J. Alexie, was detained and patted down. The officers would find a loaded handgun on his person as well as two sets of brass knuckles.

Officers transported Alexie to the Anchorage Jail where he was remanded on charges of Misconduct Involving a Weapon IV – Firing Recklessly, two counts of Assault III, Misconduct Involving a Weapon IV – Possess While Intoxicated, two counts of Misconduct Involving a Weapon IV – Possession of Metal Knuckles, and two counts of Robbery I – Armed with a Deadly Weapon.



