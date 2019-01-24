APD Seeking Additional Information in May 2018 SAM Case

Alaska Native News Jan 24, 2019.

The Anchorage Police Department is seeking additional persons who may have been victimized by 39-year-old Jeremy Strunk, who they have been investigating for the last eight months on charges of Sexual Abuse of a Minor.

The case against Strunk was opened on May 1st, 2018 by Crimes Against Children detectives and Strunk was arrested the next day and has remained in jail since that time. He was charged with SAM after it was determined that he violated a juvenile victim that he knew.

For the last eight months since the case was opened, detectives have worked the investigation, and they now have concerns that there may be additional victims. Strunk began giving guitar lessons in the Palmer/Wasilla area in 2000.







If you believe you were victimized by Strunk, or have any information pertaining to this case, please contact Anchorage Police Detective Kleinsmith at 907-786-8579 or Wasilla Police Investigator Bennett at 907-352-5412.