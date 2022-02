Connect on Linked in





A 4.2 magnitude earthquake shook the southern Kenai Peninsula at 6:55 pm on Sunday evening. The quake was felt along the shores of southern Cook Inlet and parts of southwest Kenai Peninsula.

The small shaker occurred at a depth of 53 miles.

It was located 35 miles northwest of Homer.

No damage was reported and no tsunami alert was issued in the incident.





