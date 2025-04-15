40+ Groups: Trump Admin Push to Dismantle FEMA a ‘Direct Threat’ to Millions





“Now is the time for Congress to stand against unjustified attacks against FEMA and reject senseless cuts that will leave communities defenseless when a catastrophic disaster hits.”



Over 40 organizations on Monday collectively rejected the Trump administration’s threats to dismantle the Federal Emergency Management Agency and called on Congress to defend FEMA, which helps state, local, tribal, and territorial governments prepare for and recover from disasters.

The coalition’s letter to Congress came in response to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s declaration last month that “we’re going to eliminate FEMA,” which echoed President Donald Trump saying during a January trip to disaster zones in North Carolina and California that “I think we’re gonna recommend that FEMA go away.”

FEMA was an independent agency from its formation in 1979 until 2003, when it became part of the newly formed Department of Homeland Security (DHS). Noem and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth co-chair a council Trump created to review FEMA, which is set to send the president recommendations by late July. The administration has already started terminating agency staff as part of a broader effort to gut the federal government.

“FEMA plays a vital role in stepping in to support state and local governments when hurricanes, wildfires, and floods overwhelm them.”

“The administration’s calls to transfer the burden of disaster preparedness and response obligations to state and local governments by gutting FEMA or eliminating the agency altogether are dangerously out of step with reality,” argued the dozens of climate, consumer protection, disaster recovery, environmental justice, housing, resilience, and science groups.

“Climate-driven extreme weather is ravaging our communities,” the coalition noted. “From the deadly back-to-back Hurricanes Milton and Helene last fall, to this year’s devastating LA wildfires, and recent historic heavy rainfall and extensive flooding across Southern and Midwest states, American communities need resources to prepare for and recover from more frequent and severe extreme weather.”

Last year—the hottest in human history—the U.S. endured 27 weather disasters with losses exceeding $1 billion, figures expected to rise as the Trump administration further enables the climate-wrecking fossil fuel industry. The costliest event of 2024 was Helene, at $78.7 billion. The hurricane impacted several states but was particularly devastating for North Carolina.

Democratic North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein said last week that “I learned that FEMA refused our request to extend its 100% reimbursement period. I got this news while I was in Newland with families who lost their homes in the storm. The need in western North Carolina remains immense—people need debris removed, homes rebuilt, and roads restored.”

“I am extremely disappointed and urge the president to reconsider FEMA’s bad decision,” Stein added on social media. “Six months later, the people of western North Carolina are working hard to get back on their feet; they need FEMA to help them get the job done.”

Trump cuts North Carolina disaster aid after Hurricane Helene. People lost their homes, roads were destroyed and Trump is leaving them to fend for themselves. https://t.co/EAYziCaBor — House Homeland Security Committee Democrats (@HomelandDems) April 13, 2025

The coalition warned Monday that “shifting the responsibility for disaster recovery to state governments—many of which are already under-resourced—is dangerous. States, especially smaller ones or those hit repeatedly by extreme weather, don’t have the capacity and resources needed to respond to today’s scale of climate-related disasters on their own.”

“FEMA plays a vital role in stepping in to support state and local governments when hurricanes, wildfires, and floods overwhelm them, helping to repair roads and bridges, clear debris, and provide direct aid like food, shelter, and emergency assistance to survivors. The toll of increasingly severe climate disasters is stark,” the coalition continued. “Without a well-resourced and functioning FEMA, communities will be left without the lifesaving resources they need when a major disaster hits.”

The letter highlights the importance of FEMA’s Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC), a program that helps people “strengthen infrastructure and mitigate the impacts of disasters,” and the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP), which “is the main—and sometimes only—flood insurance option available to most homeowners in flood-prone areas.”

“FEMA remains one of the few federal lifelines for communities trying to recover and rebuild from extreme weather, climate-related impacts, natural hazards, and other events,” the letter concludes. “Now is the time for Congress to stand against unjustified attacks against FEMA and reject senseless cuts that will leave communities defenseless when a catastrophic disaster hits. Dismantling federal emergency preparedness programs is a direct threat to the safety, stability, and recovery of millions of Americans.”

Signatories include the Appalachian Citizens’ Law Center, Consumer Federation of America, Friends of the Earth, Greater New Orleans Housing Alliance, Greenpeace USA, Louisiana Bucket Brigade, New York Communities for Change, Presente.org, Public Citizen, Stand.earth, Turtle Island Restoration Network, and Union of Concerned Scientists.

“Calls to gut FEMA in the age of climate change are not just unthinkable—they’re a slap in the face to communities across the country dealing with the impacts from severe thunderstorms, hurricanes, floods, and wildfires,” said Deanna Noel of Public Citizen’s Climate Program in a statement. “The federal government’s first responders to disasters are the employees from FEMA.”

“Gutting the federal governments’ emergency response essentially blindfolds officials from the suffering and frontline needs after major disasters strike,” Noel added. “Our elected officials must stand up for their constituents, not bow to a dangerous agenda that abandons our communities when they are most vulnerable.”

