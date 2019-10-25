Suspect Arrested in Mid-October Death of Terry Spencer

Alaska State troopers released the identity of the man who was discovered dead in the Wasilla area on October 19th and also revealed that they have opened a homicide investigation with results.

The remains of 32-year-old Terry Spencer of Wasilla were discovered by a hunter on Sunset Drive on last Saturrday and Palmer Patrol and the Palmer General Investigation Unit responded to the scene and with the assistance of AKIAC, Anchorage ABI, and the Alaska Scientific Crime Detection Laboratory, conducted an initial investigation into Spencer’s death.

Following that investigation, 39-year-old Wasilla resident Cooper Gordon was arrested on murder charges.

The investigation continues.