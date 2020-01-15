Fairbanks Police Investigating Missing Person Find Remains in Vacant Apartment

Alaska Native News on Jan 14, 2020.

Fairbanks police discovered human remains after searching an apartment in connection with a missing persons report. Fairbanks police say.

Fairbanks police received a missing persons report last week and as they followed up, searched a vacant apartment in Fairbanks and discovered the remains of one person on Sunday.

Fairbanks police say that the remains could not be immediately identified and so the body was turned over to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage for positive identification and autopsy.

The investigation into the case continues.