47-Year-Old Drowns at Lake Clark’s Tanalian Falls

A man recreating at the Lake Clark National Park was declared deceased in a mishap at the base of the Tanalian Waterfall on Saturday afternoon.

ST was informed of the incident at 2:14 pm on Saturday.

According to the investigation, two people, a 21-year-old and a 47-year-old, were wading in a pool at the foot of Tanalian Faalls at the park, when the 2`1-year-old was pulled under by the current.

The 47-year-old entered the water to assist the younger person and was pulled under by the current. The 21-year-old was able to get away from the water’s grip, but the other did not and was drowned.

The names of the victims was not released to the public.

Next of kin was notified.



