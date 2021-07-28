47-Year-Old Wasilla Man Dies of Natural Causes Hiking into Fish Creek Fishing Spot







Alaska State Troopers say that they do not suspect foul play in the death of a Wasilla man who was discovered face-down in the mud along Fish Creek at 7:12 am on Wednesday morning.

Fishermen walking along the creek on the muddy trail discovered 47-year-old Edward Hanousek in the mud and attempted life-saving measures to no avail. Hanousek was seen just minutes before at 6:45 am by his friends who went ahead to their planned fishing location on the creek at mile 16 of Knik Goose Bay Road.

The State Medical Examiner’s office was alerted of Hanousek’s passing and a short time later, after determining that his death was from natural causes, released his remains to a funeral home.





