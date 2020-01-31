Willow Man Arrested and Indicted by Kenai and Palmer Grand Juries on Sexual Assault and Assault Charges Wednesday

Alaska Native News on Jan 30, 2020.

Troopers received a report of a sexual assault on January 15th which resulted in an arrest of Willow resident 33-year-old Alec Kameroff in the Mat-Su area. He would be indicted on further charges by a Kenai Grand Jury on Wednesday as another Grand Jury convened and indicted him in Palmer.

According to troopers investigating the case, Kameroff had sexually assaulted and assaulted a family member in the Kenai area mid-month. He continued to assault the victim as he drove to Willow and also assaulted a second member of his family. The Kenai Grand Jury indicted Kameroff on two counts of Sexual Assault I and three counts of Sexual Assault II and III. The same day a Palmer Grand Jury indicted Kameroff on two counts of Assault III for assaults that occurred in the WIllow area.

AST says that the investigators in the case have concerns that there may be more victims of Kameroff’s and encourage anyone with information in this assault or previous incidents to contact investigators AST at 907-745-2131.