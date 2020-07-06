48-Year-Old Anchorage Woman Charged with Murder in Fourth of July Mountain View Shooting

Alaska Native News on Jul 6, 2020.

APD patrol officers were called out at 7:14 pm on July 4th after receiving a report of a shooting on the 130-block of Klevin Street in Anchorage, APD reports.

Upon their arrival, officers found a male victim on the ground near the sidewalk suffering from gunshot wounds at that location. The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. He would die at the hospital from his injuries a short time later.

The preliminary investigation at the scene would determine that a female suspect met up with the victim, produced a handgun, and fired multiple rounds at him before fleeing the scene. Investigators are still working to identify the motive and relationship between the suspect, identified as 48-year-old Sharlene Townsend, and the victim whose identity has yet to be revealed.

Townsend was taken into custody and taken in for questioning. As a result, Townsend was charged with charges that include Murder I, Assault III, and Evidence Tampering. She was transported to and remanded at the Anchorage Correctional Center.





