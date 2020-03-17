Kasilof Man Arrested on Assault Charges after Attacking Victim with Metal Pipe

Alaska Native News on Mar 17, 2020.

An investigation into a domestic disturbance call resulted in a Kasilof man being arrested on several charges according to a trooper report on Monday.

Troopers went to a Kasilof area domestic disturbance call at 3:40 pm on Monday. When they arrived at the scene and initiated an initial investigation, they found that 52-year-old James Moore had assaulted two persons at the residence. One of those victims had been struck in the head with a metal pipe.

When troopers were responding to the scene, they contacted Moore as he was driving away from the residence. When stopped, it was determined that Moore was driving while under the influence of alcohol and was also driving with a revoked license.

After being placed under arrest he was charged with Assault II and III, DUI and DWLR. He was transported to Kenai and remanded to the Wildwood Pretrial Facility without bail to await arraignment.

The injured victim was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.





