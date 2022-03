Connect on Linked in





A 5.0 magnitude earthquake on Cook Inlet’s western shores, briefly rattled southcentral Alaska at 10:45 am on Wednesday morning.

The quake, just over 42 miles west of Port Alsworth, 70 miles northeast of Iliamna, and 127 miles east-northeast of Anchorage, originated at a depth of 87.6 miles.

No immediate injuries or damage have been reported.

The Tsunami Center issued a statement reporting no tsunami danger from the incident.





