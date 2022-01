At 8:18 pm an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.3 struck on the western shore of Cook Inlet 60 miles northwest of Homer.

The shaker, which occurred at a depth of 76 miles was felt in Anchorage and south to the southern tip of the Kenai Peninsula and the northern portion of the Alaska Peninsula.

No injuries or damage has been reported thus far.

No Tsunami threat message was generated from the event.