5.3 Quake Wakes up Kenai Peninsula Sunday Morning





At 7:06 am on Sunday morning residents on the southern Kenai Peninsula were shaken awake by a 5.3 magnitude earthquake.

The shaker originated 15 miles west of Homer at the mouth of Kachemak Bay in Cook Inlet. While lasting several seconds the quake caused little or no damage and no tsunami alert was issued.

USGS reports that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 41 miles.

While this quake is estimated to be the 819th earthquake of a magnitude 1.5 or greater to strike the Kenai Peninsula in the last 365 days, this morning’s quake is recorded as the largest to date this year.

This quake at just after 7 am was preceded by two much smaller quakes earlier this morning. The first, magnitude 2.5 occurred at 1:21 am west of Anchor Point while the second, a 2.1 at 5.36 am took place 60 miles deep five miles east of the St. Augustine volcano.



