Detectives Investigate Death of Woman in Saturday Disturbance

Alaska Native News on Aug 9, 2020.

Anchorage police report that the State Medical Examiner’s office is looking into and will ultimately determine the cause of death of an adult Anchorage female who died after being transported to a local hospital on Saturday morning.

Police responded too an address on the 7700-block of Rovenna Street in reference to a disturbance call at 6:16 am on Saturday morning. When they arrived at the scene, they made contact with an adult female who was in need of medical treatment for serious injuries. She passed away a short time later.

Detectives opened an investigation and believe they made contact with everyone involved. Investigators are looking into how the woman incurred her injuries. They report that they are not currently looking to contact additional persons.

