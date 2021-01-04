Anchorage Man Jailed on Murder Charges after Saturday’s Fatal Domestic Dispute on 6th Avenue







Anchorage police report that after their investigation into a shooting that occurred on East 6th Avenue where a female suffered a fatal gunshot wound, their have charged an Anchorage man, 33-year-old Adam Fleischman for her death.

On Saturday night, APD responded to an address on 6th Avenue after receiving a report of a shooting there. When they arrived at the residence they discovered a female with a fatal gunshot to the upper body. She was declared deceased at the scene.

Fleischman remained at the scene after the shooting. The investigation determined that the shooting was the result of a domestic dispute. APD reports that the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

Fleischman faces several charges that includes Murder I and II.





