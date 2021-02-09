





Troopers report that after efforts that spanned three days, the remains of an Anchorage man who broke through the ice on Hewitt Lake while driving a snowcat has finally been recovered.

On Friday, troopers were alerted that 57-year-old Scott Gagne broke through the ice on the lake near Skwentna at approximately 4:30 pm. The Alaska Rescue Coordination Center was notified and a rescue team from the 176th wing was deployed to the scene.

Upon arrival, the team was able to see the snowcat submerged in the lake but no signs of Gagne.

On Saturday, the Alaska Dive Search and Rescue Team attempted to get into the area, but poor weather conditions hampered their efforts.

The dive team, along with troopers and with the assistance of an Alaska Army National Guard helicopter crew, made it into the area and were successful in retrieving Gagne’s remains.

Gagne’s next of kin were notified.





