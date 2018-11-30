6.6 Magnitude Quake Rattles South Central Alaska, Tsunami Warning Issued

Alaska Native News Nov 30, 2018.

A Tsunami warning has been issued in connection to Friday morning central Alaska quake. Image USGS

A huge earthquake with a magnitude of 6.6 shook up the southcentral portion of Alaska at 8:29 am originating just under seven and a half miles north of central Alaska’s biggest city at a depth of 23.9 miles.

Six minutes later, that quake was followed by an aftershock just offshore of  the city measuring 5.8. At least nine more aftershocks hit to the north of Anchorage but not in the size range of the quake and initial aftershock.

Friday morning shakemap of Anchorage earthquake. Image-USGS

The quake began just after workers were settling into their jobs for the day. The slipping fault knocked items off of store shelves, in homes and across the area in general, and sometimes doing extensive damage to office spaces and some structures in the metropolitan area. There is extensive highway damage in at least one location in the immediate area and DOT currently has crews out accessing damage.

A Tsunami alert has been issued for the region. “Tsunami warnings mean that a tsunami with significant inundation is expected or occurring. Warnings indicate that widespread dangerous coastal flooding accompanied by powerful currents are possible and may continue for several hours after the initial wave arrival.”

The warning is in effect for the Cook Inlet coastal area and the lower Kenai Peninsula.



