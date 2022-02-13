Vehicle on Parks Highway Collides with Steel Cargo Dropped on Roadway





On Friday evening, Alaska State Troopers received a report of a collision of a vehicle on the Parks Highway with a large chunk of steel.

Troopers responded to the scene to find no injuries. The investigation at the scene determined that a passenger vehicle, with two aboard, traveling northbound between 6:30 pm and 7 pm, collided with “a large steel object” in the roadway causing extensive front-end damage.

The investigation found the steel came from a commercial vehicle. The steel was dumped onto the road when the cargo shifted. It was determined that each of the pieces of steel weighed in at about 400 pounds.

Troopers reported no damage to any other vehicles.

The investigation is continuing and charges in the incident are pending.





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

