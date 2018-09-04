Four Dead, Four Injured in Monday Afternoon Parks Highway Collisions

Alaska Native News Sep 4, 2018.
Cary Taylor-Bloomquist and her daughter Addy Bloomquist died as the result of a Parks Highway collision on Monday. Image-FB Profiles

Cary Taylor-Bloomquist and her daughter Addy Bloomquist died as the result of a Parks Highway collision on Monday. Image-FB Profiles

Alaska State Troopers responded to a serious multiple vehicle accident that resulted in several fatalities at mile 156.5 of the Parks Highway late Monday afternoon.

According to the report, the collisions included a 2018 Subaru Outback, a GMC Sierra and two motorcycles. The collisions took the lives of the occupants of the Subaru and two riders on one of the motorcycles and injuries to the driver of the other motorcycle and three occupants of the GMC.

The  AST investigation that ensued following their response to the collisions found that the driver of the southbound Subaru, Palmer resident Cary Taylor-Bloomquist, age 40, “crossed the center line and collided with two motorcycles in the northbound lane,” AST reported.

Jeffrey Esley and his wife Charlene died while riding their motorcycle on the Parks Highway Monday. Image-FB Profiles

Jeffrey Esley and his wife Charlene died while riding their motorcycle on the Parks Highway Monday. Image-FB Profiles

That initial collision critically injured 62-year-old Fairbanks resident David Fulton and killed 63-year-old Jeffery Esley and his wife, 60-year-old Charlene Esley, the riders on the second motorcycle.

While Taylor-Bloomquist’s Subaru was still in the northbound lane after the initial collision, Heidi Fulton, in her GMC collided head-on with the Subaru, killing Taylor-Bloomquist and critically injuring her five-year-old daughter, Adeline “Addy” Bloomquist, who was in a car seat in the rear passenger seat. Addy was airlifted to Providence Hospital in Anchorage where she also succumbed to her injuries.

Heidi Fulton and her children, a 10-year-old and three-year-old, also suffered undisclosed injuries were transported by ground ambulance to a Wasilla-area hospital.

Both lanes of the highway were initially closed but one lane would be opened as troopers continued their investigation.

Related Articles:

One Dead, Two Injured in Parks Highway Accident 31-year-old Justin Yurong. Image-Facebook ProfilesUAF Paramedic Program Coordinator Dies in Parks Highway Collision One Killed and Two Injured in Sunday Night Parks Highway Crash Fairbanks Man Dies in Fatal Parks Highway Head-On Collision