Four Dead, Four Injured in Monday Afternoon Parks Highway Collisions

Alaska Native News Sep 4, 2018.

Alaska State Troopers responded to a serious multiple vehicle accident that resulted in several fatalities at mile 156.5 of the Parks Highway late Monday afternoon.

According to the report, the collisions included a 2018 Subaru Outback, a GMC Sierra and two motorcycles. The collisions took the lives of the occupants of the Subaru and two riders on one of the motorcycles and injuries to the driver of the other motorcycle and three occupants of the GMC.

The AST investigation that ensued following their response to the collisions found that the driver of the southbound Subaru, Palmer resident Cary Taylor-Bloomquist, age 40, “crossed the center line and collided with two motorcycles in the northbound lane,” AST reported.

That initial collision critically injured 62-year-old Fairbanks resident David Fulton and killed 63-year-old Jeffery Esley and his wife, 60-year-old Charlene Esley, the riders on the second motorcycle.

While Taylor-Bloomquist’s Subaru was still in the northbound lane after the initial collision, Heidi Fulton, in her GMC collided head-on with the Subaru, killing Taylor-Bloomquist and critically injuring her five-year-old daughter, Adeline “Addy” Bloomquist, who was in a car seat in the rear passenger seat. Addy was airlifted to Providence Hospital in Anchorage where she also succumbed to her injuries.

Heidi Fulton and her children, a 10-year-old and three-year-old, also suffered undisclosed injuries were transported by ground ambulance to a Wasilla-area hospital.

Both lanes of the highway were initially closed but one lane would be opened as troopers continued their investigation.