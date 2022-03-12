5.1 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Southcentral Saturday Morning





At 10:59 am on Saturday morning, a 5.1 magnitude quake struck the Cook Inlet region of Southcentral Alaska. The shaker was located 26 miles to the west of Nikiski on the western shores of the inlet.\The earthquake was generated at a depth of 54.9 miles and was felt throughout the southcentral region.

While the jolt caught everyone in the inlet area’s attention, the Tsunami Center reported that there was no danger of a tsunami from the event.

No reports of injuries or damage came in in connection with the event.

