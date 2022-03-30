Wasilla Man Shot, Killed, in Shootout with Troopers





A 35-year-old Wasilla man was shot and killed in an exchange of fire with Alaska State Troopers at about a quarter past 8 pm on Tuesday night after a search of the area as a result of an initial armed home invasion earlier in the evening, according to trooper reports.

Troopers initially responded to a Wasilla residence at 5:46 pm, after receiving a call that an unknown man, armed with an ax and a firearm had gone into a residence demanding to see someone that was not there. After that initial contact, the man left the home and fled into the woods.

Troopers immediately responded and started searching the area with the assistance of HELO 5. As they searched they could hear gunfire in an unknown direction. Troopers eventually spotted the suspect and commanded him to stop. Those orders were ignored and the man continued through the woods.

At 8:15 pm, troopers caught up with the suspect near Edelweiss Drive and the suspect opened fire at multiple troopers. Troopers returned fire fatally wounding the suspect identified as Joshua Baert. There were no other injuries in the incident.

Troopers who discharged their weapons have been placed on administrative leave as per Department of Public Safety policy. The names of the officers will be released after 72 hours as is also DPS policy.

The Alaska Bureau of Investigation has taken over the investigation and once complete the results will be turned over to the Alaska Office of Special Prosecutions for review.





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

