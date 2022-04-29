Two Trespassers at Saxman Seaport Parking Lot Arrested with 179 Counterfeit Fentanyl Pills and Cash Wednesday Night





On Wednesday night at approximately 9 pm, a Saxman VPSO and Alaska State Troopers responded to a routine trespassing call at the Saxman Seaport parking lot where trespassers were staying on a boat there without permission. But, that call would quickly turn into a drug bust after making contact with the suspects with the assistance of K9 Misty, troopers reported.

Upon their arrival, the officers detained the suspects identified as Lakota Hilburn, age 24 of Ketchikan and George Peratrovich, age 36 of Hydaburg. A search warrant was requested and granted. The subsequent search would find that the duo was “in possession of 179 counterfeit M30 fentanyl pills, drug paraphernalia, and $16,507 in US Currency,” the trooper report revealed.

As a result of the discovery, both suspects were arrested by the VPSO and charged with Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance II.

As troopers furthered their investigation they would find that Peratrovich was also on active conditions of release from the Ketchikan court for a previous Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance V charge and so he was also charged with Violating Conditions of Release.

Both were remanded to the Ketchikan Correctional Center and held with no bail.

AST estimated the street value of the drugs as $17,900.



