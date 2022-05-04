May is Building Safety Month





(Anchorage, AK) – Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy proclaimed May as Building Safety Month in Alaska. This is the 42nd annual Building Safety Month, a worldwide campaign presented by the International Code Council, its members, and partners to promote building safety. This year’s campaign, “Safety for All: Building Codes in Action,” raises awareness about the importance of building codes in ensuring safety in the spaces in which we live, work, and learn.

“The Alaska Department of Public Safety is committed to ensuring public safety in Alaska and preventing the loss of life and property from fire and explosion. One of our primary methods for ensuring that Alaska’s commercial structures are safe is through common sense building safety codes,” said Fire Marshal Richard Boothby, the Director of the Alaska Division of Fire and Life Safety. “It’s everyone’s responsibility to create a safely built environment. We encourage anyone with questions about how to build or renovate fire safe structures to get ahold of us.”

Homes and buildings that are built in compliance with building safety codes and the officials who enforce the codes are essential to helping communities become affordable, resilient, including energy and water efficient. Building Safety Month provides homeowners, government officials, and the public with the necessary information and resources to prepare as well as protect our built environment.

This year’s campaign themes are Week One, May 1-8, Planning for a Safe & Sustainable Tomorrow; Week Two, May 9-15, Exploring Careers in Building Safety; Week Three, May 16-22, Understanding Disaster Mitigation; May 23-31, Creating a Safe & Abundant Water Supply.

Governor Mike Dunleavy has also declared May as Building Safety Month in Alaska. You can find a copy of the proclamation at: https://gov.alaska.gov/newsroom/2022/05/01/building-safety-month-4/

Learn more about Building Safety Month at www.buildingsafetymonth.org or join the conversation on social media at www.facebook.com/AlaskaStateFireMarshalsOffice.





