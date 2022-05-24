Thank you to all who participated in our series of Subsistence Action Workshops. All three workshops, presentations, and transcription are available to watch on the links below. Please feel to share these workshops with your organizations and community. Knowing the laws and understanding where there are opportunities to design new ways to advance Native subsistence rights is critical right now. Presidential Executive Orders, Secretarial Executive Orders, regulation changes, and law changes are all possibilities. Please consider supporting the AFN Subsistence Action Fund. Your support at any level will help AFN host more workshops, commission legal and political analyses, and advance advocacy efforts to protect and expand our Subsistence rights into the future.