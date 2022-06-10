Troopers Respond to Wildwood after Inmate Fights with Correctional Officer over Controlled Substance





A Soldotna-based Alaska State Troopers K9 Unit responded to the Wildwood Pretrial Facility after receiving a report of an assault taking place there on Wednesday evening.

According to the AST, a Correctional Officer at that jail found a controlled substance on an inmate, identified as Dylan J. Wright, and attempted to seize the substance. Not wanting to give up his contraband, Wright attacked the officer and the two went to ground in the struggle for control of the substance.

During the struggle on the ground, Wright bit the officer’s right hand as he tried to get controlled substance back. Wright was soon taken back under control and now faces charges of Assault 4th Degree, Reckless Endangerment, Harassment 1st Degree and Disorderly Conduct (D.C.).

The Correctional Officer was transported to the Central Peninsula Hospital for treatment of the bite and later released.



