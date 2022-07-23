This Day in Alaska History-July 23rd, 1907





The Chugach National Forest, second largest in Alaska, was penned into being on July 23, 1907 by President Theodore Roosevelt.

Originally 23 million acres, it has shrank in size through the years, but, the temperate rain forest still spans the Chugach mountain range surrounding Prince William Sound to the eastern Kenai Peninsula and also includes the Copper River delta.

One-third of the forest is above the icy interior alpine zone and is so ice and rock.

There are no officially designated areas in the forest and only 5,000 acres are withdrawn from mining consideration.

The forest is a favorite destination for climbers, boaters, and sport fishermen.

The Chugach National Forest is the furthest north of the nation’s National Forests.



