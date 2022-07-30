This Day in Alaska History-July 30th, 1921





On July 30th, 1921, the postal service expanded in the territory of Alaska with the assistance of dog teams.

While dog sled teams had been hauling first class mail by dogsled since the late 1800s to various parts of Alaska, the postal service would begin service from Hot Springs to Rampart going through Eureka once a week. The department would also open weekly service, hauling through Ruby to Long Poorman, Ophir, McGrath, and Togotna. The department also did round trip weekly trips between Iditarod and Flat.

It would also haul mail from Kaltag to Holy Cross via Andik once a month.

The mail hauled by dogsled to various destinations was generally limited to first class mail. At times, if space permitted, newspapers, magazines and packages were permitted. Otherwise Alaskans served by dogsled had to wait for spring breakup for that mail to be hauled by steamship or wagon.

Dogsled mail would stay in service in some areas of Alaska for decades and would only end in 1963, when the last U.S. Mail hauled by dogsled occurred between Gambell and Savoonga.



