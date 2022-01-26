67-Year-Old Woman Dies in Parks Highway Collision Tuesday Evening





After receiving a call reporting a vehicle accident at the Parks Highway and Potter Road in Wasilla, Alaska State Troopers, Wildlife Troopers, and Palmer BHP Troopers responded to the scene at approximately 5:42 pm to find that one of the drivers in a two-vehicle collision suffered fatal injuries.

The investigation found that 67-year-old Sharon Welsh was at the wheel of her 2002 Toyota Echo and traveling on Potter Road when she pulled out on the Parks Highway directly in front of an 18-year-old driving his 2003 VW Jetta northbound on the Parks Highway.

Sharon Welsh, it was found, was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the incident.

Sharon’s next of kin was notified of her passing.

Troopers say the investigation into the accident is continuing.





