Alaska COVID and Flu Update

The Alaska Department of Health Weekly COVID-19 and Influenza Update has been updated with data from the week of May 28 – June 3, 2023 and can be viewed here.
COVID:
-
COVID-19 transmission continues to occur in many communities across Alaska, although overall case counts continue to slowly decline. Most COVID-19 in Alaska at this time is caused by viruses belonging to either the XBB.1.5 lineage or to BQ lineages.
-
To learn more about COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in Alaska, visit the Cases Dashboard. While many infections with the virus that causes COVID-19 are not detected or reported, changes over time in the number of reported cases still provide useful information about the trajectory of COVID-19.
-
On May 11, 2023, the federal Public Health Emergency ended. Impacts for Alaska are described in the April 24, 2023, Epidemiology Bulletin, Implications of the Ending of the Federal COVID-19 Public Health Emergency. This is the last COVID-19 and Influenza report that the Alaska Division of Public Health will produce weekly; reports will now transition to a monthly cadence for the rest of the summer.
Influenza:
-
Overall, influenza activity is much lower than the peak observed in December 2022 and weekly case counts have been relatively stable over the past few months. Most influenza circulating in Alaska is influenza type A.
- See the Alaska Influenza Snapshot to learn more about influenza cases and hospitalizations. Influenza testing and case reporting practices during the current influenza season are likely different compared to practices that existed during influenza seasons before the COVID-19 pandemic. Interpretations of influenza case data should focus on trends and the timing of influenza activity rather than on comparing the number of reported cases across seasons.
Information and Resources:
-
-
- Alaska Vaccination Information
-
Subscribe to DOH email or text updates for DOH press releases, blogs, and more.
-