Alaska COVID and Flu Update

The Alaska Department of Health Weekly COVID-19 and Influenza Update has been updated with data from the week of May 28 – June 3, 2023 and can be viewed here.

COVID:

COVID-19 transmission continues to occur in many communities across Alaska, although overall case counts continue to slowly decline. Most COVID-19 in Alaska at this time is caused by viruses belonging to either the XBB.1.5 lineage or to BQ lineages.



To learn more about COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in Alaska, visit the Cases Dashboard. While many infections with the virus that causes COVID-19 are not detected or reported, changes over time in the number of reported cases still provide useful information about the trajectory of COVID-19.

