7.4 Magnitude Sand Point Earthquake Triggers Tsunami Warning in Southern Alaska and Alaska Peninsula





The U.S. Tsunami Warning System has issued a tsunami warning in southern Alaska and the Alaska Peninsula following a 7.4 magnitude earthquake that occurred approximately 55 miles to the southwest of Sand Point at 10:48 pm this evening.

The quake occurred at a depth of 13 miles and prompted a tsunami warning from Kennedy Entrance, 40 miles to the southwest of Homer to Unimak Pass 80 miles northeast of Unalaska.

The U.S. Tsunami Warning System advises that if you are in a tsunami warning area;

* Evacuate inland or to higher ground above and beyond

designated tsunami hazard zones or move to an upper floor

of a multi-story building depending on your situation.

* Move out of the water, off the beach, and away from

harbors, marinas, breakwaters, bays and inlets.

* Be alert to and follow instructions from your local

emergency officials because they may have more detailed or

specific information for your location.

* If you feel a strong earthquake or extended ground rolling

take immediate protective actions such as moving inland

and/or uphill preferably by foot.

* Boat operators,

* Where time and conditions permit, move your boat out to

sea to a depth of at least 180 feet.

* If at sea avoid entering shallow water, harbors,

marinas, bays, and inlets to avoid floating and

submerged debris and strong currents.

* Do not go to the shore to observe the tsunami.

* Do not return to the coast until local emergency officials

indicate it is safe to do so.



