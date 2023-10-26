Alpine Apartments Complex Murder Suspect Arrested at Disturbance in Wasilla





The suspect wanted in a Monday homicide on the 5200-block of Mockingbird Drive where 27-year-old Josiah Goecker was found dead of a gunshot wound, was taken into custody on his Murder warrant in Wasilla early Thursday morning.

27-year-old Jesse Lee Jones was located by troopers in Wasilla when they responded to a verbal disturbance at 1:47 am this morning. He was one of the persons creating the disturbance. He was transported to Anchorage and turned over to Anchorage police.

On Monday, APD Special Operations which includes the Special Weapons and Tactics Unit (SWAT), the Technical Support Unit (TSU), the Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT), and/or the Mobile Intervention Team (MIT), responded to the shooting at Alpine Apartments on Mockingbird Drive at 3:48 Monday afternoon to find the manager, Goecker, dead from a gunshot wound to the upper body in the office at the complex.

Jones had been living in one of the apartments, according to APD. The incident started over an eviction notice.

A SWAT search of the area for the shooter bore no fruit.

The following day, Tuesday, after gathering evidence and confirming Jessie Jones as the suspect, an arrest warrant was issued.

Jones was remanded on charges of Murder I, two counts of Murder II, and Assault III after being turned over to APD.