Investigation Continues into Monday Crash of Jayhawk on Read Island





USCG District 17 public affairs report that the investigation into the helicopter crash on Read Island is continuing. They also report that two of the creewmembers of the Jayhawk have been released from the hospital while the other two crewmembers have been upgraded to fair condition from their earlier designation as serious condition.

The Jayhawk hellicopter went down on Read Island on Monday night during a rescue mission for the Lydia Marie late Monday night. The vessel was taking on water and needed assistance.

Following the crash of the helicopter Alaska Wildlife Troopers and Petersburg Fire and Rescue responded to the scene along with a second Jayhawk that launched out of Sitka. The injured men were hoisted aboard the Jayhawk and transported to Petersburg then on to Seattle aboard a C-13o that dispatched from Kodiak.

“The U.S. Coast Guard Cutters Elderberry (WLI-65401) and Douglas Denman (WPC 1149) crews assumed responsibility for providing search and rescue assistance to the Lydia Marie and have established a security zone around the crash site,” the Coast Guard reported.



