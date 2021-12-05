71-Year-Old Wasilla Man Dies in Palmer Wasilla Highway Head-On Collision Friday





AST responded to a head-on collision on the Palmer Wasilla Highway late Friday afternoon to find a 71-year old Wasilla resident suffering from serious injuries. That driver was identified as Christopher Manacher.

The highway was closed down for approximately two hours as troopers conducted their investigation. The investigation found that Manacher was traveling east on the highway in a 2004 Chrysler 4-Door when he crossed over the center line and impacted a 2015 Toyota minivan.

Manacher was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries. He was declared deceased there.

troopers say the investigation into the crash is continuing.



