Former JBER Soldier Indicted for Sexual Assault





ANCHORAGE, Alaska – A federal grand jury in Alaska returned an indictment on Sept. 21, 2023, charging a former U.S. Army soldier with sexually assaulting a victim while stationed at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson.

According to court documents, Shawn May, 24, was arrested in Delaware on Nov. 22, 2023, for allegedly making a victim engage in a sexual act by force and without the victim’s consent in March 2020. The assault is alleged to have happened on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson.

May is charged with one count aggravated sexual abuse, in violation of 18 U.S.C. §2241(a), and one count of sexual abuse, in violation of 18 U.S.C. §2242(3). If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of life in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

U.S. Attorney S. Lane Tucker of the District of Alaska made the announcement.

The Department of the Air Force, Office of Special Investigations is investigating the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jennifer Ivers and James Klugman are prosecuting the case.

An indictment is merely an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

