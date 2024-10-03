U.S. Attorney’s Office indicts five child exploitation cases in September, discusses joint effort to protect Alaska’s children





ANCHORAGE, Alaska – U.S. Attorney S. Lane Tucker announced that a federal grand jury in Alaska returned five unrelated child exploitation indictments in September, emphasizing Alaska law enforcement efforts to investigate and prosecute cases to keep children safe.

“Those who target children for sexual gratification are an urgent threat to our communities,” said U.S. Attorney S. Lane Tucker for the District of Alaska. “My office, alongside our dedicated federal, state and local law enforcement partners, maintains our steadfast commitment to identifying, investigating, and prosecuting anyone who tries to harm our children—especially in this digital age, where predators can reach victims from anywhere in the world.”

“These arrests demonstrate the FBI’s continued prioritization of combatting child exploitation crimes in Alaska – no matter where these violations occur or who commits them,” said Special Agent in Charge Rebecca Day of the FBI Anchorage Field Office. “Together with our law enforcement partners and the FBI’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, we will identify, investigate, and hold accountable those who put our most vulnerable at risk.”

“We, whether it is as a federal law enforcement agency such as HSI or as a community as a whole, have a duty to protect the most vulnerable among us, our children,” said Special Agent in Charge Robert Hammer, who oversees HSI operations in the Pacific Northwest. “Victims of any type of child exploitation crime are survivors of unimaginable trauma. When we successfully stop child predators, we help victims attain safety and a chance to reclaim their lives.”

“The U.S. Secret Service stands firmly with our law enforcement partners to investigate crimes that exploit and target children,” said Glen Peterson, U.S. Special Agent in Charge of the U.S. Secret Service’s Seattle Field Office. “We continue to use our tools, resources and expertise to identify and arrest individuals that victimize children.”

U.S. v. Feltovic

According to court documents, on Aug. 22, 2024, William Alexander Feltovic, 36, an Anchorage U.S. Postal employee, allegedly attempted to coerce an individual who had not attained the age of 18 years to engage in sexual activity. Feltovic was arrested on Sept. 23 and is charged with one count attempted coercion and enticement of a minor. If convicted, he faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in prison.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations is investigating the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Chris Schroeder is prosecuting the case.

U.S. v. Hadley

According to court documents, in June 2023, Jesse Hadley, 31, of Kotzebue used a minor in Bethel to produce and possess visuals of child pornography. Hadley was arrested on Sept. 30 and is charged with one count sexual exploitation of a child—production of child pornography and one count sexual exploitation of a child—possession of child pornography. If convicted, he faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison.

The FBI Anchorage Field Office and the Bethel Police Department are investigating the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Seth Brickey is prosecuting the case.

U.S. v. Madros

According to court documents, on Aug. 27, 2024, George Floyd Madros III, 43, of Anchorage, contacted an individual he thought was a 13-year-old female on a social media platform. Madros and the individual began communicating through a private chat via the platform and text messages. Madros then allegedly asked the individual for sexually explicit content, asked to meet in person, and talked about potential sexual interactions if they met in person. Madros was arrested on Aug. 28 on related charges filed in a criminal complaint. The indictment charges Madros with one count of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor. If convicted, he faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in prison.

The FBI Anchorage Field Office is investigating the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ainsley McNerney is prosecuting the case.

U.S. v. Rose

According to court documents, on Aug. 27, 2024, Robert Nicholas Roy Rose, 44, of Anchorage, contacted an individual he thought was a 13-year-old girl on a social media platform. Throughout the course of the chat, Rose allegedly had sexually explicit conversations with the individual, including explanations of actions he wanted to do or perform with the 13-year-old, and organized a time to meet in person.

In 2006, Rose was convicted of sexual abuse of a minor in the first degree in the Superior Court for the State of Alaska. As part of the conviction, he was required to register as a sex offender in Alaska. Rose was arrested on Aug. 30 on related charges filed in a criminal complaint. The indictment charges Rose with one count of attempted exploitation of a child – production of child pornography, one count of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor, and one count offense by a registered sex offender. If convicted, he faces a mandatory minimum of 25 years in prison for the one charge of attempted production of child pornography, followed by an additional mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in prison that runs consecutively for the count of offense by a registered sex offender.

The FBI Anchorage Field Office is investigating the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ainsley McNerney is prosecuting the case.

U.S. v. Steadman

According to court documents, William Steadman, 34, of Juneau, allegedly produced child sexual abuse materials (CSAM) depicting a minor known to him. Additionally, court documents indicate that he allegedly spent time with other children in his community. Steadman was arrested on Sept. 6 on related charges filed in a criminal complaint. The indictment charges Steadman with sexual exploitation of a child, also known as production of child pornography. If convicted, he faces a mandatory minimum of 25 years in prison.

The U.S. Secret Service is investigating the case. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Mac Caille Petursson, Jack Schmidt, William Reed and Trial Attorney McKenzie Hightower of the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS) are prosecuting the case.

An indictment is merely an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

If convicted, a federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

###



