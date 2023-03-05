72-Year-Old Tanana Man Fatally Shot Friday, Suspect in Custody





Alaska State Troopers responded to Tanana after receiving a report of a shooting at that location on Friday afternoon.

When troopers arrived it was found that 72-year-old Francis Roberts of Tanana had suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to the Tanana Clinic where he would ultimately be pronounced deceased.

Troopers report that they have taken a suspect into custody but have not released the identity of that suspect. They also report that no other suspects or persons of interest are being sought in the case.

The investigation into the homicide is continuing according to AST.



