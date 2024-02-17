Tractor Tug Brian T Catches Fire outside Kodiak Harbor





On Wednesday afternoon the tug Brian T caught fire while in transit near the pier in the Kodiak boat harbor according to reports.

At 12:50 pm, the Kodiak Fire Department was told that the 100-ton tug, owned by Amak Towing, of Ketchikan, was burning at Pier 3 in the harbor and immediately responded only to find that the vessel was instead, ablaze in the channel.

While the department and the Coast Guard responded to the fire they had minimal involvement with the fire. The crew of the tug worked efficiently to douse the fire quickly and it was fully extinguished by 2 pm.

According to the fire department, the fire started in the engine room. The flames were very visible from the surrounding area as they blazed high above the superstructure of the vessel.

While based out of Ketchikan, the tug is in the Kodiak area under contract with Matson Navigation Company. Matson said as they have several vessels under contract in the area the fire will have a negligible impact on their services.

Amak Towing reported that they were aware of the fire but released no further information and had no statement.

The cause of the fire was not divulged. There were no reported injuries.



