Steve Ginnis to Retire as Head of the Fairbanks Native Association





Fairbanks, Alaska — After 15 years of dedicated service, Steve Ginnis, executive director of Fairbanks Native Association, has announced his retirement. Ginnis has been at the helm of FNA, a community non-profit organization, steering it through significant transformations and accomplishments, since 2009.

“Steve Ginnis has been a true leader, dedicated to our community and the well-being of Alaska Natives and others,” said Jessica Black, FNA’s board president. “His efforts have truly established FNA as a community leader in education, community, behavioral health, and justice services. We are grateful for his service.”

Under his leadership, the company has streamlined where needed and expanded into important services for adults, children, and babies. When Ginnis started, FNA had $12 million in revenue. Last year the company generated over $32 million in revenue. FNA employs about 200 people and manages nine facilities.

The company has excelled in annual fiscal audits and accreditations needed for FNA’s various programs, noted Black.

Ginnis started his leadership career in 1974. Over the years he has been the executive director of Denakaanaga, Inc., president of Tanana Chiefs Conference, and CEO of Interior Regional Housing Authority. He has previously served on the board for Tanana Chiefs Conference, Alaska Inter-tribal Council, Doyon, Limited, Alaska Federation of Natives, and Yukon Flats School District. He is a past area vice president of the National Congress of American Indians. Ginnis was named Gwichyaa Zhee Traditional Chief in 2017. He was the 2022 Distinguished Citizen by the Boy Scouts Midnight Sun Council, and the Alaska State Legislature recognized him twice.

The search for a new executive director has begun, and the FNA board is excited and determined to hire an executive director whose gifts and talents will enable them to pick up where Ginnis left off.

“I always say that it’s been the people who work around me that help me to get FNA where it is today,” Ginnis said. “And I still do. FNA has dedicated staff running great programs. I know I’m leaving FNA in good hands.”

A retirement celebration is scheduled for May 3, 2024, with details to come. Ginnis’s last day will be May 31, 2024. He is married to Bonnie Carroll, and together they have one son, two daughters, six grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

