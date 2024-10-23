Denali Media Anchorage, Corp. agrees to sell KTVA Full Service Television broadcast license to AKPM





ANCHORAGE, AK – Denali Media Anchorage, Corp. (Denali Media), a subsidiary of GCI Communication Corp. (GCI), and Alaska Public Media, Inc. (AKPM) have agreed that, subject to required FCC approvals, AKPM will acquire the KTVA Full Service Television broadcast license and associated broadcast assets.

As a first step, Denali Media and AKPM filed a Federal Communications Commission Assignment of Authorization application on October 10, 2024.

This pending acquisition aligns with AKPM’s audience expansion strategy that maintains and grows its free, over-the-air broadcast service in the Anchorage region. AKPM plans to broadcast its current slate of educational public television services via the KTVA signal. More viewers will be able to watch AKPM’s free over-the-air television signals due to the increased broadcast coverage of the additional signal broadcast from a tower within Anchorage city limits.

AKPM currently broadcasts programming over television station KAKM-TV from a television tower located in Goose Bay. AKPM provides several public media programming channels over the KAKM-TV facilities, including: PBS, Create TV, and PBS KIDS. AKPM’s acquisition of KTVA will allow it to fill in some of the current gaps in broadcast coverage, and as a result, more viewers will be able to access potentially life-saving emergency alert messaging.

“This is an exciting time for Alaska Public Media and a tremendous opportunity for our viewing community,” Ed Ulman, AKPM President and CEO said. “We are pleased that more viewers, many who may be unable to pay cable, satellite, and streaming service fees, will have access to a stronger broadcast signal they can access 24/7 with an HDTV and an indoor antenna.”

“We are excited for Alaska Public Media to make good use of the station,” said GCI Senior Vice President of Corporate Development Billy Wailand. “With the addition of the KTVA signal, the team at AKPM will be even better positioned to provide the organization’s vital public service and educational programming to Alaskans.”

Alaska Public Media (AKPM) is a shared Public Broadcasting System (PBS) and National Public Radio (NPR) member and a 501(c)(3) organization. Committed to meeting the needs of our community and state, AKPM produces and presents news and content that provides lifelong learning opportunities in public affairs, health and leisure, science and nature, economic and social development, civic engagement, and world events. The company is located in Southcentral Alaska and is comprised of KSKA radio, KAKM-TV, Create TV, PBS KIDS, and alaskapublic.org. Alaska Public Media also operates the Statewide News network and a shared television service with KTOO in Juneau and KYUK in Bethel.

Headquartered in Alaska, GCI provides data, mobile, video, voice and managed services to consumer, business, government, and carrier customers throughout Alaska, serving more than 200 communities. The company has invested more than $4 billion in its Alaska network and facilities over the past 40 years and recently launched true standards-based 5G NR service in Anchorage, now the nation’s northernmost 5G service area. Learn more about GCI at gci.com. GCI is a wholly owned subsidiary of Liberty Broadband Corporation (Nasdaq: LBRDA, LBRDK, LBRDP). Learn more about Liberty Broadband at libertybroadband.com.