Two Perish in Wednesday Seward Highway Collision





On Wednesday evening a serious accident between a pickup and a motorcoach resulted in the death of two according to trooper reports.

Troopers were notified of the collision at mile 38 of the Seward Highway at 5:54 pm on Wednesday. Mile 35 is just north of the Seward/Sterling Highway interchange.

The trooper reports that the pickup was headed north on the highway when it lost control, crossed into the southbound lane and crashed headlong into the motorcoach. The male driver of the pickup, 57-year-old Anchorage resident Leonard Weimer Jr., and his sole passenger, 56-year-old Anchorage resident Kelly Brown did not survive the crash.

The highway was closed down for approximately three hours as the scene was processed and debris was cleaned up.

“Black ice conditions were observed in this area of the Seward Highway,” troopers report.

The remains of Weimer and Brown were turned over to the State Medical Examiner’s Office.



