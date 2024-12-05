Large Earthquake Strikes Northern California





A 7.0 magnitude earthquake off the coast of northern California shook a large part of the state at 9:44 am Alaska time. The earthquake spawned a tsunami warning urging the public to move inland away from the shoreline.

The warning was lifted a short time later at 11:54 am after a wave failed to occur. Although the epicenter was located less than a mile down, 62 miles west of Ferndale, the earthquake luckily was a strike-slip. This type of quake is the sliding of two tectonic plates horizontally, this minimizes wave generation.

Over 30 aftershocks have occurred since the initial shake.

Damage to buildings were reported but no serious injuries have come to light. 9,000 households in Humboldt County are without power.

The last quake of similar magnitude last occurred on June 15, 2005. That 7.2 magnitude earthquake also occurred in northern California.



