Utqiagvik DV Suspect Shot and Killed in Officer Involved Shooting Monday





On Monday the Alaska Bureau of Investigation was contacted by the North Slope Borough Police Department. The NSBPD reported that officers, while on a Domestic Disturbance call in Utqiagvik, shot and killed a suspect in that case.

Police responded to a residence in that community on Monday morning and made contacted the suspect, 41-year-old Akugaq Leavitt, outside of the home. When contacted Leavitt did not comply with the officers and attempted to flee back into the home. An officer with the NSBPD drew his weapon and fired on Leavitt. Leavitt, who had an active warrant for a previous DV incident, was killed as a result and pronounced deceased at the scene.

A person with injuries in the residence was transported to the hospital for treatment of injuries believed to be sustained during the assault.

Laster Monday, ABI investigators from the Mat-Su and Fairbanks responded to the community to investigate the incident.

ABI stated that “Leavitt’s next of kin has been notified and his body was sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy. Once ABI’s investigation is complete, the shooting will be independently reviewed by the Alaska Office of Special Prosecutions.”



